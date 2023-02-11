Analyzing Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) & Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN)

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Rating) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Regenicin and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A -9,379.47% Embecta 19.80% -52.41% 30.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A Embecta 2 1 0 0 1.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Regenicin and Embecta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Embecta has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Embecta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embecta is more favorable than Regenicin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regenicin and Embecta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Embecta $1.13 billion 1.44 $223.60 million N/A N/A

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Regenicin.

Summary

Embecta beats Regenicin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which specializes in the development of regenerative cell therapies to restore the health of damaged tissues and organs. It intends to develop and commercialize a potentially lifesaving technology by the introduction of tissue-engineered skin substitutes to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds and a variety of plastic surgery procedures. The company was founded on September 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, NJ.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

