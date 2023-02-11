Analyzing MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $74.84 million 2.93 $26.67 million $3.27 9.03 Blue Ridge Bankshares $175.57 million 1.33 $27.91 million $1.49 8.30

Blue Ridge Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Blue Ridge Bankshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Blue Ridge Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 30.08% 16.49% 1.48% Blue Ridge Bankshares 15.90% 10.46% 0.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MainStreet Bancshares and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

MainStreet Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

