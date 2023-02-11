Analyzing Unity Biotechnology (UBX) and Its Peers

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) is one of 978 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Unity Biotechnology to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology N/A -98.71% -47.93% Unity Biotechnology Competitors -3,334.61% -179.90% -35.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Unity Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Competitors 3815 14439 40563 684 2.64

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unity Biotechnology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 674.49%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.02%. Given Unity Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Unity Biotechnology is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology’s peers have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology $5.02 million -$60.72 million -0.56 Unity Biotechnology Competitors $1.85 billion $239.73 million -6.61

Unity Biotechnology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Unity Biotechnology. Unity Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology peers beat Unity Biotechnology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

