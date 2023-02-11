Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $16.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.