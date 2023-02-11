Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

(Get Rating)

See Also

