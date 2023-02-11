Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 315.22% from the company’s previous close.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Angi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 78.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 255,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 25.9% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Angi by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Angi by 1.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,046,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Angi by 354.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 961,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.