Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,600 ($31.25) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anglo American to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.05) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.87) to GBX 3,500 ($42.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.06) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,327.50 ($40.00).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,228 ($38.80) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,366.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,052.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.90) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.06). The firm has a market cap of £43.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 692.70.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.37) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,022.49).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

