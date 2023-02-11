Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,600 ($31.25) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anglo American to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.05) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.87) to GBX 3,500 ($42.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.06) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,327.50 ($40.00).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,228 ($38.80) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,366.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,052.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.90) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.06). The firm has a market cap of £43.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 692.70.

Insider Activity at Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.37) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,022.49).

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.