Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 9,038,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.