Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $10.02 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $10.02 or 0.00046090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $85.95 million and $70,772.26 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00431263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.88 or 0.28568368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.9130407 USD and is up 7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $267,245.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

