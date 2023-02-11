Anyswap Price Reaches $9.92 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00045458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $85.09 million and approximately $31,203.40 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

