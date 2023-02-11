Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
