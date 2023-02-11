Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

