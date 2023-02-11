Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $83,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

