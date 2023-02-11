ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a C$22.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.50.

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARC Resources stock opened at C$15.70 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.65 and a 12-month high of C$22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

About ARC Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

