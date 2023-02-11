Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 206.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

