Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). 10,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 39,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

Arden Partners Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £4.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Arden Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes comprising of advice on bids and mergers, public to private transactions, and public company and hostile related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arden Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arden Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.