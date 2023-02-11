Ardor Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Ardor has a market cap of $98.00 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00082457 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00062868 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010460 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001174 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024098 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003949 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
