Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 287.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 651,973 shares valued at $53,234,292. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.