Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.
Ares Management Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE ARES traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Ares Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.06%.
Insider Activity at Ares Management
Institutional Trading of Ares Management
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.
Ares Management Company Profile
Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.
