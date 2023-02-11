Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Shares Down 15.3%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Rating) traded down 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.39. 50,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 35,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 9.3 %
