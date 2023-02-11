Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.81 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $57.53 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004842 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001019 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,985,194 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.