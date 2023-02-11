Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 413,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,456,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.