Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.85% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $30,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,694.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 679,481 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,344. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.36 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

