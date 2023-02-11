Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,398,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $41,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth $106,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth $203,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,002,655 shares of company stock worth $170,763,490 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYCR stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.