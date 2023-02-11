Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,749 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.86% of Legend Biotech worth $57,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 11.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of -0.13. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Legend Biotech

LEGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.