Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $54.19 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

