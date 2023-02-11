Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $37.50 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,495,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Moody’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,292,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $306.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.24 and a 200 day moving average of $287.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $349.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

