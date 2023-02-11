Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,216 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $53,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,341 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,555.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,170,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 295.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after acquiring an additional 702,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $23,029,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5,923.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 558,964 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

