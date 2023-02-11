Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 44,144 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,242,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of ViewRay worth $62,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth $53,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 38.4% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,623,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 25.0% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 1.4% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of ViewRay to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

ViewRay Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.58 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at $906,113. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

