Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,908,615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,418,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Shopify as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

