Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $64,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

