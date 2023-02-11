Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 20,229 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,758,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,229 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.75% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $26,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,759.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 52,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 564,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190,280. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

