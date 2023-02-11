Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 248,265 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,633,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,265 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of News worth $54,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 289.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 3,529.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 8,144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 43.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.94%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

