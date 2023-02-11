Arweave (AR) Market Cap Reaches $390.19 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. Arweave has a total market cap of $390.19 million and $50.52 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $11.68 or 0.00053475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,850.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00571003 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00188370 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000993 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
