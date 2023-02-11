ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.
Shares of ASGN stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
