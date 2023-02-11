Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.32% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 54.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 481,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 170,163 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 310,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.8% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 550,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Articles

