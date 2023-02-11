Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.28) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.84) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a £101 ($121.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £117.25 ($140.94).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £113.90 ($136.92) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,287 ($99.62) and a 12-month high of £118.86 ($142.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is £107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,847.62.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

