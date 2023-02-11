Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.21

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $12.48. Astrotech shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 12,730 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astrotech in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Astrotech Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

Insider Transactions at Astrotech

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 1,226.53%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other Astrotech news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 190,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $64,930.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,612,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,185.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 298,447 shares of company stock valued at $105,195. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 14.1% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period.

About Astrotech

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

