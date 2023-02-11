Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 460.5% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE ACAQ remained flat at $10.60 during trading on Friday. Athena Consumer Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athena Consumer Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Athena Consumer Acquisition by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 120,476 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,332,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Athena Consumer Acquisition by 702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 116,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athena Consumer Acquisition

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer goods and/or services.

