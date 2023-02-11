AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ATRC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. 217,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,988. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AtriCure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.