Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $222.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $241.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.