Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.93.
Autohome Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.17. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89.
About Autohome
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
