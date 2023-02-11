Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Autohome Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.17. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

About Autohome

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Autohome by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Autohome by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Autohome by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Autohome by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

