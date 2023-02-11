AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.06-$10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.47-$2.57 EPS.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.89.
NYSE AVB opened at $180.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.13. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
