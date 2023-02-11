AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.06-$10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.47-$2.57 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.89.

NYSE:AVB opened at $180.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

