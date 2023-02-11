Axie Infinity Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $10.23 or 0.00046894 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $68.47 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00220971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021270 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,910,035 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,610,035.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.12647389 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $91,860,662.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

