Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 241,309 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,309 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Infosys were worth $34,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,853,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Infosys by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

