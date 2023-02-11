Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 26,500 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 410,654 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 46,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $5,179,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

