Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys Shares of 57,097 Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.41% of Clearfield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,351,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Clearfield Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $134.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.