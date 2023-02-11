Axiom Investors LLC DE Decreases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,370 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576,234 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $98,820,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.