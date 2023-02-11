Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 308,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 237,816 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 163,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 126,323 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.