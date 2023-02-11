AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. Barclays increased their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens upped their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.28.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.64. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $31.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.