Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €53.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.29) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Basf Price Performance

Basf stock opened at €51.29 ($55.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.24. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a one year high of €69.15 ($74.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

